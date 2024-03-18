Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.70. 160,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,769. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

