Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $88.13. 1,608,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,172. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

