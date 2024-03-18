Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.10. 225,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,295. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
