Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,682. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

