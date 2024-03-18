Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 1,333 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.94. 2,736,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

