Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 1,462 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.12. 21,626,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,390,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

