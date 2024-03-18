Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,014. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

