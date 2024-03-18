Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 4,908 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 280,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 85,273 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

