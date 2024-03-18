Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $72.00 at Oppenheimer

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $62.45. 981,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,427. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,735 shares of company stock valued at $796,527. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

