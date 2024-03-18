Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Bank of America

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $16.25 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. 193,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,773. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.05. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

