TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.87 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and $326.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001359 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000880 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,834,211,334 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

