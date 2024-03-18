Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $116.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

