Truist Financial Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $243.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $201.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,711. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.