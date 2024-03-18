Truist Financial Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $158.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLR. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 976,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,463. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.