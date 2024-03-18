Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.08. 2,037,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

