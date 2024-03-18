TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,610 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 2.42% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB remained flat at $19.91 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

