TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 768 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.47. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

