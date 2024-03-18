TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,293 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 183,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $54.51. 202,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

