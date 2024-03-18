TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.39. 123,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

