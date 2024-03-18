TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,702. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

