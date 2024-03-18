TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23,799 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 722,493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 261,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 211,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,899. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

