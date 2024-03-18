TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 56,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,132,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 48,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.77. 11,985,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,472,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

