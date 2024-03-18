TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

