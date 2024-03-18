TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $535.03. The stock had a trading volume of 254,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,777. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.28 and a 200-day moving average of $484.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

