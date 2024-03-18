TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,996 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $28,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.74. 2,311,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.98. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $124.22 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

