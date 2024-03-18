TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.64. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.