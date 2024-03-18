Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Insider Plano Lorenzo De Acquires 15,043 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. 21,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

