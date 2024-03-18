UBS Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $540.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $600.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.00.

ADBE stock traded up $20.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $584.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising.

