UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

NYSE PATH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

