UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.77.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at UiPath

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.97.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.