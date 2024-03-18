UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

