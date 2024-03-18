Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $595.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,233. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.