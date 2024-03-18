Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $107.83 million and $2.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,911.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00591789 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00054211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00124850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017797 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28991925 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,431,641.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

