Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their underperform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

