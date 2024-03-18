Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.00

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11), with a volume of 476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.17).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.41 million, a P/E ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,187.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Woodcock acquired 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £50,011.80 ($64,076.62). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

