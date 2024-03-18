Uniswap (UNI) Trading 17% Lower This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and $190.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $11.72 or 0.00017441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00121917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009196 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

