United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $403,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE URI traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $675.58. 874,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,303. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.