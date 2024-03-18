United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $793.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $572.20.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $675.58 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $635.60 and its 200 day moving average is $530.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.