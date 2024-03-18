United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on X

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.