UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.82. 5,713,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.