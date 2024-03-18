UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.05. 2,942,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.21. The firm has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

