Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $97.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $1,400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

