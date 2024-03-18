VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

EGY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

