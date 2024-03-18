VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
EGY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.66.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Further Reading
