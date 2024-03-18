Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.70. 9,134,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $166.10. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

