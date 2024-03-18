Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.33

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.33 and last traded at $166.94, with a volume of 1605104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $16,177,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

