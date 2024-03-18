VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,850,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,017,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 950,654 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.