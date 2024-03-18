Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Marcum Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

