Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

