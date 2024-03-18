Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

