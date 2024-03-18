Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Rise Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $341.17. The stock had a trading volume of 756,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.06.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

